Royals tasked with taking care of the Queen’s beloved corgis revealed

It has been revealed that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will become the caretakers of Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis.

The Queen left behind two of her cherished pets in her passing, both of them gifted to her by the Duke of York.

Her Majesty famously adored the dogs, with the breed associated with the monarch internationally after spending much of her life accompanied by them.

Sandy and Muick were the last of the Queen's 30 pet corgis.

