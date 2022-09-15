The Queen’s cypher has been painted onto an amateur rugby league pitch using a GPS robotic line-marker.

In a touching tribute to the late monarch, landscaping boss Garry Scott, 43, has etched the royal symbol on Newsome Panthers’ pitch in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

Stunning aerial photos show the insignia in the centre of the pitch.

Scott says the GPS robot is only one of a few in use in the country and uses tracking to mark out lines on sports pitches.

He hopes to paint the cypher on fields across West Yorkshire to honour the Queen.

