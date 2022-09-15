Crowds of people filed into Victoria Tower Gardens as they reached the end of the queue to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II during her lying-in-state in Westminster Hall.

Her late Majesty's coffin was ceremonially brought to parliament from Buckingham Palace in a procession through London on Wednesday.

Members of the public have lined the streets of central London in a queue that stretched almost three miles as of Thursday morning, 14 September.

The Queen will now lie in state for four days before her funeral on Monday, 19 September.

