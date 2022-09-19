Queen Elizabeth II passed Buckingham Palace for the final time on Monday, as the late monarch’s coffin was taken from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.

King Charles III and other members of the royal family were part of a procession that marched through central London after the state funeral.

Ahead of the Queen’s final journey to Windsor Castle, her coffin passed Buckingham Palace and was transported down the Mall before arriving at Wellington Arch.

Once there, the coffin was taken off the gun carriage and placed in the hearse that will drive to Windsor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.