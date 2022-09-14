Queen Elizabeth funeral: Why Prince Harry will not wear military uniform

The Duke of Sussex will not wear military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, 19 September.

Only working members of the royal family will be permitted to wear uniform during the ceremony.

The duke and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, are no longer working royals after stepping back from their roles in March 2020.

Prince Harry was seen in a morning suit as he walked behind his grandmother’s coffin in procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

He will also wear a morning suit for the state funeral on Monday.

