CNN host Jake Tapper has suggested it would be “clever” for Joe Biden to invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“I think that the clever move is to invite him,” said Tapper, noting that the decision would ultimately be “left up” to the president.

The host then said that Mr Trump would not want to travel on Air Force I if he did attend.

“If he goes, I don’t think President Trump, former President Trump, would want to be subordinate on Air Force I. And I think, probably, he prefers his own plane anyway.”

