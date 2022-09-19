Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession marched towards Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon (19 September), ahead of a committal service in St George’s Chapel.

The convoy with the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin left London shortly after 2pm and throughout its journey, many of the onlookers lining the roads threw flowers.

Royal Guards flanked the vehicle as the procession approached Windsor Castle, where the Queen will be buried in King George VI’s chapel later today.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.