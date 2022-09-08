Queen Elizabeth: BBC One interrupts programming for update on monarch’s health

BBC One interrupted their regular programming to provide an update on Queen Elizabeth II's health as doctors remained "concerned."

Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old monarch has been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, but was "comfortable."

The announcement comes after the Queen cancelled her virtual Privy Council meeting on Wednesday (7 September), as she was told to rest.

The news team cut from an episode of Bargain Hunt to share the update with viewers.

