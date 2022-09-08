How the world changed during Queen Elizabeth II’s life

We take a look back over the many monumental ways the world has changed during Queen Elizabeth II’s lifetime as Buckingham Palace announces her peaceful death aged 96.

Elizabeth II witnessed significant social changes in the UK, including the birth of the NHS in 1948, the right for women over 21 to vote in 1928, and the legalisation of homosexuality in 1967.

During her 70 years on the throne, she also saw the introduction of cars, telephones, and fridges to everyday life in the 1950s and 1960s.

