Mourners have been queuing along the Mall in central London as they prepare to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The late monarch’s coffin was moved to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, where it will lie in state until Monday’s funeral.

Members of the public have already begun paying their respects to the Queen, while many more are expected to queue for hours to do so in the coming days.

John and Catherine Schulthess, Jamie Wiggins and Hannah Smith were among those waiting along the Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

