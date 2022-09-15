Richard Osman reveals Queen Elizabeth played Pointless and was ‘very competitive’

Richard Osman has shared that Queen Elizabeth II was “very competitive” while taking part in a game of BBC One’s quiz show Pointless.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, the creator of the game show shared a story of when Her late Majesty won the Pointless trophy in a live game at Sandringham WI hosted by host Alexander Armstrong.

Mr Osman said the Queen was “very very forthright in her opinions as to what answers they should give,” and was “very competitive and very funny.”

