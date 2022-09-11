Biden references message from Queen Elizabeth II at 9/11 memorial

Joe Biden recalled the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks as he gave a speech at a memorial at the Pentagon.

Reflecting on the events of 21 years ago, the US president shared a message the monarch once sent.

“Grief is the price we pay for love,” Mr Biden said, referring to the Queen’s tribute.

“Many of us have experienced that grief, and you’ve all experienced it. And on this day, when the price feels so great, Jill and I are holding all of you close,” Mr Biden said.

