King Charles III and his siblings are keeping a vigil over Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The new monarch, along with Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Anne, Princess Royal, bowed their heads as they stood around the coffin in silence.

During the vigil, members of the public filed past to pay their respects.

The Queen will lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral until Tuesday afternoon after her coffin was taken through Edinburgh on Monday.

