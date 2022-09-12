Tony Blair has been mocked online after awkwardly scanning the room at the Accession Council ceremony on Saturday (12 September).

The former prime minister was among privy councillors present at the ceremony in St James’ Palace where Charles was officially proclaimed King over the weekend.

At one point, which has since gone viral, Mr Blair takes a look around the room with a bemused expression on his face.

His actions became an instant hit on social media, with many viewers sharing the video with a funny caption.

