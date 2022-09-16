Queen Elizabeth II's children arrive to mark vigil at Westminster Hall

King Charles III joined his siblings as they stood watch over Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during a 15-minute vigil at Westminster Hall on Friday, 16 September.

His Majesty stood silently round his mother's coffin, alongside Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne.

The Duke of York has been granted dispensation to wear military uniform for the vigil, though he is no longer a working royal.

Friday's vigil was the second time the King and his siblings have mouted guard by the Queen's coffin, following a vigil on Monday at St Giles' Cathedral on Monday.

