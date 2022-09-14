The Archbishop of Canterbury said a prayer with people queueing in London to view Queen Elizabeth II lying-in-state on Wednesday, 14 September.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the capital hoping to view the late monarch's coffin, which is being taken in procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall today.

"Bless these people in the queue, help them to keep warm, help them to enjoy each other's company," the Most Reverend Justin Welby said.

