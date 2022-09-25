First photo of Queen’s grave revealed as Windsor chapel opens to public

The first photo of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place at Windsor Castle has been released to the public.

The monarch's name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on a new, updated stone in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel.

It's made of the same material as the previous stone (Belgian black marble with brass lettering), and is currently covered with floral tributes and wreaths.

