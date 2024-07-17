Sir Keir Starmer repeated President Joe Biden’s words and called for the temperature of democracy to be lowered as he paid tribute to late MPs Jo Cox and Sir David Amess.

The prime minister said he had shared his “revulsion” with Donald Trump during a phone call, after a gunman tried to assassinate the former US president.

Speaking in the Commons on Wednesday (17 July) Sir Keir said: “While our thoughts at this time are of course with President Trump and the American people, we cannot think that this is something that only happens elsewhere.

“We must heed the words of President Biden to lower the temperature of our democracy, work across our disagreements and find each other’s common decency.”