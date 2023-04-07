Huge queues of cars stretching back from Port of Dover amid 90-minute waits

Huge queues of holidaymakers are waiting on “extremely busy roads” close to the Port of Dover as waiting times reached 90-minute long delays.

Cars could be seen snaking from the Kent port to the nearby town after 11 am on Good Friday.

Ferry operators P&O and DFDS reported delays between 60 and 90 minutes to the port’s entrance while Irish Ferries advised travellers to allow up to three hours before their travel time.

Drivers have been advised to bring supplies in case they are left waiting for hours.

