R Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his celebrity status to sexually abuse children and women.

The punishment was imposed on Wednesday (29 June), nine months after the disgraced musician, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted of racketeering and sex crimes.

Following the sentencing, one of R Kelly’s victims spoke outside of court, flanked by a number of other women.

“I was 17. I’m 45 today. I never thought that I would be here to see him be held accountable for the atrocious things he did to children,” Lizette Martinez said.

