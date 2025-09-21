RAF’s first aircraft deployed to secure Polish airspace after Russian drone breach

British RAF fighter jets have conducted an air defence mission over Poland in response to Russian drone incursions over Nato airspace, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Russia has repeatedly violated airspace this month, drones were first detected over Romania, then warplanes breaches Estonian airspace following incursions into Poland.

Russia continues to deny and downplayed the violations.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said: “RAF Typhoons have now flown their first air defence mission over Poland, sending a clear signal: NATO airspace will be defended.”