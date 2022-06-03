RAF plane camera shows aerial view of London during jubilee flypast

An RAF flypast soared over Buckingham Palace on Thursday (2 June) to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee.

This video, taken from one of the aircraft's cockpits, shows an aerial view of London during the flypast.

More than 70 aircraft including the Red Arrows, Apache helicopters and typhoon jets flew over the city in a six-minute display.

The typhoons were composed in a position displaying the number 70 to honor the Queen's reign.

