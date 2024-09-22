Angela Rayner mocks Kemi Badenoch’s ‘side deals with Daleks’ after David Tennant row

Angela Rayner joked Kemi Badenoch is doing “side deals with the Daleks” as she mocked the Conservative leadership hopeful’s row with Doctor Who star David Tennant.

The deputy prime minister said next week’s Conservative Party conference will involve “10-minute auditions for wannabe leaders, beating each other to different shades of blue” following their general election defeat.

Ms Rayner said “no-one is watching” the Tories, before questioning whether this was why Ms Badenoch, the shadow housing secretary, used her leadership campaign launch to say she is someone “who’s not afraid of Doctor Who”.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Sunday 22 September, she added that the Tories “failed Britain and tried to cover it up”.