The nation fell silent on Sunday to honour those who died in conflict as King Charles III led a moving Remembrance Day service.

A two-minute silence took place across the UK at 11am to commemorate the end of the First World War and other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.

Wreaths were laid by members of the royal family, senior politicians and dignitaries at the Cenotaph in London.

Thousands of people braved drizzly weather and descended on Whitehall for the service, many arriving hours early to get a good spot.

Other services took place across the UK, including in Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh, and Enniskillen, Northern Ireland.