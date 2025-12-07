News reporter left covered in blood after being hit in the face by bird while filming

A news reporter was left with blood pouring from her face after being struck by a seagull while filming.

New Zealand reporter Jessica Tyson was filming a outdoor segment for the Maori+ show Te Ao with Moana when the bird slammed into her, possibly blown off course by high winds.

”Oh my god, my eye,” said Tyson, before quickly realising the collision had opened up a cut above her right eye.

Speaking to Channel 9’s Today programme, Tyson confirmed, although she was left with a scar, she wasn’t seriously injured and continued filming after getting the injury cleaned up.