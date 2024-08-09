Reporter goes for gold as he dives into pool fully-clothed on live TV

Sky reporter Gary Cotterill made a splash visiting Norwich City’s new training pool, when he dived in fully clothed on live TV.

Wearing a suit and only removing his socks, he dived into the water, to the shock of the pundits back in the studio, who were left in hysterics at the now-viral moment.

Shouts of “What is going on?!” and “Go on Gary!” could be heard from his co-presenters.

The new state-of-the-art facility plays home to a 15m length swimming pool, as well as hot and cold recovery baths.