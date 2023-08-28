‘I want a specific answer’: Richard Madeley challenges Suella Braverman over crime

Richard Madeley challenged Suella Braverman over her insistence that police must investigate every theft and follow all "reasonable" leads to solve crime.

"On behalf of the viewers watching this programme who may have been burgled last night, please stop generalising and telling us how great it all is in other areas... tell us what has gone wrong," the host said.

According to figures from the year to March, 4.4 per cent of thefts resulted in someone being charged.

Madeley's challenge came as the Home Office published a letter to police leaders, asking officers to consider all evidence including CCTV and doorbell footage.