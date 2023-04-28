Independent TV
Watch Richard Sharp resign as BBC chair after Boris Johnson cronyism row
Richard Sharp has resigned as BBC chair after a report by Adam Heppinstall found he breached the governance code for public appointments.
He became embroiled in a cronyism row earlier this year over helping then-prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan facility in 2020.
“Mr Heppinstall’s view is that while I did breach the governance code for public appointments, he states that a breach does not necessarily invalidate an appointment,” Mr Sharp said in a statement.
“I feel this matter may well be a distraction from the coropration’s good work, were I to remain in post... I have therefore this morning resigned.”
02:09