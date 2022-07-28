Rishi Sunak jokes about people complimenting his ‘tan’ during first Tory hustings

Rishi Sunak joked that people have been complimenting his “tan” while out on the campaign trail during his opening statements at the first Tory hustings.

Sunak said: “I’ve been having the time of my life over the last week, being out and about across the country.“

The weather’s been fantastic so we’ve been in so many peoples gardens ... So much so, that someone said to me the other day, wow you’ve got a great tan.’”

Sunak went head-to-head with Liz Truss in the hustings in Leeds on 28 July.

