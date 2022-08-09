Rishi Sunak has told a Conservative member “you are simply wrong to say I wielded the dagger” over Boris Johnson’s downfall.

The suggestion was made by a person in the audience, who quoted “Shakespeare or Heseltine”, saying “he who wields the dagger will never inherit the crown”.

“You’re asking why I resigned, I was sad I had to resign,” Mr Sunak said in response.

“But you are totally - and respectfully - simply wrong to say I wielded the dagger. Because you know what, it wasn’t just me who felt enough was enough.”

