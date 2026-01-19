The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice for the start of his nine-week phone hacking trial against the Daily Mail's publishing group on Monday (19 January).

He is not expected to speak in court today, but is due to give evidence later this week, the timetable suggests, when he will spend a full day on the stand.

Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and five others are suing Associated Newspapers, the publishers of the Daily Mail, over allegations of unlawful information gathering between 1993 and 2011.

Associated Newspapers strongly denies any wrongdoing. It has called the allegations “preposterous smears” and argues they are part of a wider conspiracy against the press.