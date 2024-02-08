Rishi Sunak admits still talking to Boris Johnson as he refuses to rule out comeback

Rishi Sunak has said he still speaks to Boris Johnson “on occasion” and refused to rule out bringing the former prime minister back into the fold.

Speaking to ITV, the PM said he was “proud of the work we did together” before he became one of the first in a series of ministerial departures before the former Tory leader’s resignation.

Mr Sunak insisted he would “never talk about these personnel things”.

“We worked well together for a long time. In the end there are, you know, well-documented differences,” he added.