Rishi Sunak has warned that we have to evolve from a “simplistic Cold War rhetoric” in dealing with China’s threats to “our values.”

“Instead of listening to their people’s protests, the Chinese government has chosen to crack down further, including by assaulting a BBC journalist,” the prime minister said.

During his address to the Lord Mayor’s Banquet, Sunak asserted that the media and parliamentarians “must be able to highlight these issues without curtailment.”

The BBC confirmed cameraman Edward Lawrence was “attacked” in Shanghai on Sunday, 27 November.

