Sunak denies calling poor parents ‘freeloaders’ during Covid inquiry

Rishi Sunak has denied calling parents who cannot afford to buy food for their children “freeloaders”.

The prime minister, who was chancellor during the pandemic, was quizzed by Covid inquiry counsel Hugo Keith KC on Monday (11 December) about whether he used the term amid a row with Manchester United player Marcus Rashford over free school meals.

Eashford had campaigned in 2021 for food vouchers over the summer for children eligible for free school meals.

Sir Patrick Vallance’s diaries recalled a meeting in which someone said: “Good working people pay for their children to eat and we don’t want freeloaders.”

Asked by Mr Keith whether he made the comment, Mr Sunak said: “I did not say those words. I don't recollect anyone saying those words.”