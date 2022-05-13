Rishi Sunak has claimed he was prevented from raising benefits more during his spring statement because the old computer system used by the Department for Work and Pensions wouldn’t let him.

Mr Sunak acknowledged that blaming technical problems “sounds like an excuse”, but suggested the government can only increase welfare “once a year”.

“The operation of our welfare system is technically complicated and it’s not necessarily possible to do that for everybody,” the chancellor said.

“The systems are built in a way that it can only be done once a year.”

