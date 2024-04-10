Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

Rishi Sunak has defended the UK’s decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel.

Mr Sunak has been under mounting pressure, including from within his own party, to immediately suspend the sale of arms amid a growing chorus of opposition to the number of civilians killed.

The prime minister appeared on a live LBC caller phone in on Wednesday (10 April) and defended his decision, stating “none of our closest allies” have stopped existing export licences.

Mr Sunak told presenter Nick Ferrari that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu “needs to do more” to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.