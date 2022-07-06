Nadhim Zahawi says ‘sometimes walking away gives respite’ after replacing Rishi Sunak

Nadhim Zahawi has suggested that he took the job as chancellor because he wants to “deliver for the country” that has given him and his family “everything”.

He also appeared to take a dig at the departing Rishi Sunak, suggesting he may get “some respite” from walking away.

“Sometimes walking away may give you some respite, but the idea that you have to deliver for the country, that has given me and my family everything, is the right thing to do,” Mr Zahawi said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.