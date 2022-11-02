Rishi Sunak insists Suella Braverman has ‘taken accountability’ for email leak

Rishi Sunak says Suella Braverman “has apologised” for a confidential email leak that led to her resigning as home secretary under Liz Truss.

When asked by Labour MP Meg Hillier what Ms Braverman would have to do to “get the sack”, the prime minister said she “recognised her mistake and took accountability for her actions”.

“She is now getting on with the job, cracking down on crime and defending our borders, something I know the party opposite has no interest in supporting,” Mr Sunak added in his rebuttal.

