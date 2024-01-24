‘Foolish’ for Tory party to indulge in infighting, says James Cleverly

James Cleverly has said it would be “foolish” for the Tory party to indulge in infighting following Sir Simon Clarke’s call for Rishi Sunak to be replaced.

“I know Simon very well, I like him and respect him. I could not disagree with him more on this particular issue,” the home secretary said, defending the prime minister.

Mr Cleverly added that Mr Sunak was succeeding in his efforts to reduce inflation and cut the number of people arriving on small boats.