Rishi Sunak admits ‘mistakes were made’ by Liz Truss but vows to ‘fix’ errors

Rishi Sunak has admitted “mistakes were made” by Liz Truss’s government, but has vowed to “fix” her errors.

In his first speech as prime minister, Mr Sunak said he admired his predecessor, suggesting she was “not wrong” to want to improve growth in the UK.

“I admired her restlessness to create change, but some mistakes were made,” he said of the outgoing leader.

“And I have been elected as leader of my party - and your prime minister - in part, to fix them. That work begins immediately.”

