Risi Sunak revealed the government’s new pharmacy first plan on This Morning as host Rylan Clark challenged him on the difficulty of getting a GP appointment.

The Prime Minister appeared on the ITV daytime show today (30 January), and was quizzed about several issues, including long NHS waiting lists.

Mr Sunak announced the ‘Pharmacy First’ scheme will launch tomorrow (31 January), allowing patients to receive care in more than 10,000 community pharmacies in England.

People will be able to walk in to store for a consultation with a pharmacist for seven conditions without needing to book an appointment or see a doctor.