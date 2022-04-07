Kwasi Kwarteng clashes with Kay Burley over Rishi Sunak’s wife’s non-domicile status

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said that the public can reach their “own conclusions” about the non-domicile status of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murthy.

Sky presenter Kay Burley asked Kwarteng his thoughts on the public being asked to pay more tax while Murthy has non-domicile status, meaning that she can avoid paying UK taxes on earnings overseas.

“I haven't come here to comment on her tax affairs... people can reach their own conclusions,” Kwarteng said.

