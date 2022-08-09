France running out of time as beluga whale stuck in River Seine refuses food

France is in a race against time to save a beluga whale stuck in the River Seine between Paris and Rouen.

Authorities and conservationists are concerned as it has become dangerously thin and is refusing to accept food.

Sea Shepherd have tried feeding the whale and have injected vitamins and medicine to encourage it to eat.

“We hoped...that the appetite stimulator would allow it to eat, but no significant differences were noted,” Sea Shepherd France president Lamya Essemlali said.

Marine activists are hoping the whale will move in the next 24 hours.

