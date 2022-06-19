RMT union boss accuses Grant Shapps of 'fabricating' details over talks

RMT union boss, Mick Lynch, has accused Grant Shapps of ‘fabricating’ details over talks about upcoming rail strikes.

Appearing on Sophy Ridge’s Sky News program, Lynch made it clear that they were “available to negotiate” after the transport secretary suggested right before that the union were “gunning” for the strikes to go ahead.

“This nonsense that we didn’t attend negotiations yesterday which Grant Shapps has just said on your program is an entire fabrication,” he told the host.

“He’s making it up, what he’s saying is untrue.”

