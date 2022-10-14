Robbie Coltrane’s best roles as actor dies aged 72

Scottish actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane has died at the age of 72.

His agent of 40 years, Belinda Wright, confirmed the news on Friday 14 October. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Born in Glasgow as Anthony Robert McMillan, he decided to change his name at the start of his acting career in London, in honour of the jazz legend John Coltrane.

He soon became a television and movie legend, interpreting all-time favourite characters like the Russian Valentine Zukovsky in two Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond movies and the beloved Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.