JFK’s nephew Robert F Kennedy Jr announces bid for presidential nomination

John F Kennedy’s nephew, Robert F Kennedy Jr, has filed to run for US president.

The son of Robert F Kennedy announced he will challenge Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee for the White House.

He has previously had to apologise for comparing vaccine mandates to Holocaust, with his views strongly criticised by Dr Anthony Fauci.

“If it looks like I can raise the money and mobilize enough people to win, I’ll jump in the race,” Mr Kennedy Jr tweeted last month.

