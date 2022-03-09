A Michigan Republican claims he tells his daughters to "lie back and enjoy it" if rape is inevitable.

Robert "RJ" Regan, who is running for a state House seat, made the shocking comments on Sunday on a Facebook livestream hosted by a conservative group.

He used the analogy while telling another participant that it was not too late to decertify the 2020 presidential election.

"Having three daughters, I tell them 'well if rape is inevitable, you should just lie back and enjoy it'... that's not how we roll," Regan said.

