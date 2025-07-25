Watch: Ron DeSantis’s Hulk Hogan tribute interrupted by ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ heckler

Ron DeSantis’s tribute to Hulk Hogan was interrupted by a heckler protesting “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The Florida governor was speaking in Bradenton on Thursday (24 July) and began reminiscing about the pro wrestling icon, who died earlier that day.

A man in the crowd can then be heard shouting about “Alligator Alcatraz,” a migrant detention center in the Everglades.

“Is that your f***ing legacy?” The heckler asks DeSantis.

The governor repeatedly told the man to leave as he continued his tirade, and authorities escorted him out.