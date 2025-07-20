A Royal Opera House performer unfurled a Palestine flag on stage during the curtain call for Il trovatore's closing night on Saturday (19 July).

A brief scuffle ensued as an official appeared to try and stop the protest, and the cast member continued to hold up the flag at the London performance.

A spokesperson for the Royal Ballet and Opera said: “The display of the flag was an unauthorised action by the artist. It was not approved by the Royal Ballet and Opera and is a wholly inappropriate act."