Watch: 600 more rubbish-filled balloons sent air-bound into South from North Korea

North Korea sent around 600 more rubbish-filled balloons into South Korea on Saturday 1 June.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea had been flying large numbers of rubbish-carrying balloons towards the South since 28 May, which have been filled with manure, cigarette butts, waste paper and used batteries.

The military has advised people to beware of falling objects and not to touch the balloons or their contents.

The North’s balloon launches added to a recent series of provocative steps towards the South.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage to people or property.